Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised Its Tetra Tech (TTEK) Position; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut By $1.03 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 15.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 15,649 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 83,640 shares with $5.58M value, down from 99,289 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 17,833 shares as Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 417,866 shares with $24.90M value, up from 400,033 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 166,751 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Surges 54% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NAPCO (NSSC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Company reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc holds 8,040 shares. Moreover, National Inv Wi has 0.36% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 5,535 shares. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa holds 2.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 153,537 shares. Stanley has 14,963 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 26,511 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 8,300 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Company has 7,455 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 8.82M shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 33,262 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 8,591 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 3,912 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,096 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset accumulated 65,737 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Kingstone Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) stake by 30,098 shares to 154,902 valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) stake by 281,745 shares and now owns 194,703 shares. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 30,427 shares to 429,043 valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 135,353 shares. Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.86% above currents $74.33 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight”. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating.