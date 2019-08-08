Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Raised By $904,200 Its First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) Position; U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SLCA in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $14.0000 15.0000

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $15 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH) stake by 25.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 27,400 shares as First Mid Illinois Bncshs (FMBH)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 134,051 shares with $4.47 million value, up from 106,651 last quarter. First Mid Illinois Bncshs now has $522.53 million valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 716 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

It closed at $11.64 lastly. It is down 48.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES U.S. SILICA CO. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MLN ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why U.S. Silica Rose as Much as 19.6% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Silica Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Bonnie C. Lind – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Silica Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $856.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 7,641 shares in its portfolio. 7,397 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Martingale Asset LP invested in 34,803 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 19,491 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP accumulated 33,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 2,999 shares stake. Maltese Cap Management Limited Com reported 400,700 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Lc holds 84,211 shares. Barclays Plc has 6,550 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 40,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Banc Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 0.18% or 134,051 shares.