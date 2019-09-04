Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Stake in Ciena (CIEN) by $3.74 Million; Srs Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Value Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 3.39 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $289.29. About 3.25M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has 18,458 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com owns 2,732 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 263,361 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte Limited owns 95,500 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 76,888 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. 2,976 were reported by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 176,827 were reported by Newbrook Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership. 1,235 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Commerce Ltd Liability. Eagle Asset has 1,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A holds 59 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability reported 7,696 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 20.37 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.