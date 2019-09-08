Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Its Position in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by $6.47 Million as Valuation Declined; Janney Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (CS)

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (CS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 43,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 901,054 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 857,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 4.79 million shares traded or 91.31% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS 1Q GLOBAL MARKETS REV. +2% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse pledges `year of acceleration’ as profits leap 57%; 18/04/2018 – Credit Suisse: Consider investing in the world’s aging populations; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/03/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC GOOS.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE C$52; 18/04/2018 – UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Explore Sharing Back-Office Costs; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 10/05/2018 – RUSSIAN TYCOON DERIPASKA HAS HANDED BACK THREE GULFSTREAM JETS HIS FIRMS WERE LEASING – DIRECTOR OF FIRM SELLING THE JETS ON OWNERS’ BEHALF; 09/05/2018 – UBS poaches investment banker llly from Credit Suisse

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 147,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 50,565 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 197,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 67,827 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 23/04/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 24/04/2018 – USCIS: 5/03/2018 5 – 7 p.m. (Eastern) USCIS Library Information Desk Shenandoah Branch Library 2111 SW 19 St. Miami, FL 33145; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Net $60.6M

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,052 shares to 94,097 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se Spon Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 6,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,066 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SHEN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) or 2,927 shares. Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 15,653 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 6,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,675 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 37,757 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). 47,323 are owned by Verition Fund Limited Liability. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 78,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 180,000 shares. 252,804 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 30,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Timessquare Capital Ltd invested in 0.23% or 686,940 shares. 119,000 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al.

Analysts await Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SHEN’s profit will be $15.95M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

