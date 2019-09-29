Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Its Meta Financial Group (CASH) Holding; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 217 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 172 reduced and sold their holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 197.28 million shares, up from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Principal Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 147 Increased: 143 New Position: 74.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 54,171 shares as Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)’s stock rose 22.31%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 401,147 shares with $11.25 million value, down from 455,318 last quarter. Meta Financial Group Inc now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 176,222 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 655,695 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 21.76% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. for 18.14 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 193,460 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iowa State Bank has 2.41% invested in the company for 93,677 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 79,634 shares.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. provides retirement, asset management, and insurance services and products to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.00 billion. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. Insurance Solutions divisions.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.69 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 152,415 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 56,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership owns 335,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.17% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 118,861 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 21,648 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 33,133 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 9,395 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,743 shares stake. Citigroup reported 23,456 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 115,621 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 64,470 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 287,363 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 42,837 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 111,077 shares to 688,829 valued at $17.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Everi Holdings Inc stake by 80,982 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) was raised too.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

