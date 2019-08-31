Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered By $5.41 Million Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position; Lennar Class A (LEN) SI Decreased By 1.9%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stake by 23.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 207,990 shares as Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 684,614 shares with $18.16M value, down from 892,604 last quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp now has $1.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 158,541 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN) had a decrease of 1.9% in short interest. LEN's SI was 10.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.9% from 11.06M shares previously. With 2.89 million avg volume, 4 days are for Lennar Corporation Class A (NYSE:LEN)'s short sellers to cover LEN's short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity. Shares for $28,780 were bought by GARRETT JOSEPH L on Tuesday, August 6.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Centerstate Banks Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 148,364 shares to 421,588 valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) stake by 729,168 shares and now owns 1.38 million shares. Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 59,051 shares. 9,732 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Prudential holds 256,787 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 655,146 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 205 shares. Cardinal Cap Ltd Liability Ct holds 1.56M shares. Channing Cap Mgmt invested in 1.51% or 1.23 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 69,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 23,805 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.3% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 27,402 shares. 309,415 are owned by Citadel Advsrs. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 11,015 shares.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.02M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.78 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 9.31% above currents $51 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 28. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. CFRA maintained the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of LEN in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Market Perform” rating.

