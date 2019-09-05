Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Increased Its Position in Blucora (BCOR) by $350,757; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Its Position in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Stock Value Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 182,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 775,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.75M, up from 593,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 9.77 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blucora Inc (BCOR) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% . The institutional investor held 53,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Blucora Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 249,544 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $544.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Rev $151.8M-$155.6M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BLUCORA, INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 14,483 shares to 2,266 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 235,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,998 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Waters Parkerson & Ltd reported 8,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc invested in 6.44M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.62M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kempner Cap Mgmt reported 4.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 533 shares stake. 68,995 are held by Of Vermont. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 69,233 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,685 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wright Invsts Inc reported 54,928 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 214 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 6,400 shares.