Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Increased Its Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Holding; Shorts at Semtech (SMTC) Raised By 14.48%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 256,358 shares as Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO)’s stock declined 8.38%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 769,074 shares with $26.03 million value, up from 512,716 last quarter. Madden Steven Ltd now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 14,780 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) had an increase of 14.48% in short interest. SMTC’s SI was 1.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.48% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 380,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s short sellers to cover SMTC’s short positions. The SI to Semtech Corporation’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 20,350 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 02/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS PURCHASE OF IC INTERCONNECT; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $ 0.42; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 52.1 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. Roth Capital downgraded Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 14,700 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 15,533 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,383 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 497 shares. First Tru Advsrs L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 58,700 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 28,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 42,170 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9.59M shares. 101,519 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Scout Investments stated it has 150,390 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 260,683 shares. Citigroup owns 75,757 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,370 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. The insider KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold $132,500. CHUKWU EMEKA sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, February 6.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Equity Bancshares Inc stake by 111,670 shares to 117,103 valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kingstone Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) stake by 30,098 shares and now owns 154,902 shares. Meritage Corp (NYSE:MTH) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steven Madden had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the shares of SHOO in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Susquehanna. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHOO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 13,922 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 209,342 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has 456,847 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 101,845 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 38,200 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Dimensional Fund LP reported 2.48 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 29,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 46,674 shares. Maverick Limited, Texas-based fund reported 46,960 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 51,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 34,185 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 85,225 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 42,941 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 1.24M shares.