Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Increased Its Insperity (NSP) Position; Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) Sentiment Is 1.29

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 27 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.91 million shares, up from 4.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Insperity Inc (NSP) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 17,832 shares as Insperity Inc (NSP)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 208,917 shares with $25.52M value, up from 191,085 last quarter. Insperity Inc now has $4.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 132,164 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings stake by 191,679 shares to 306,042 valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Investar Holdin (NASDAQ:ISTR) stake by 134,794 shares and now owns 105,547 shares. Cbtx Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 207,626 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 1,765 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 33,225 shares. 5,075 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.07% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Gru Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 4,712 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 182,128 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Scout Invests holds 124,727 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 11,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund for 461,916 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Llc owns 145,410 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has 1.05% invested in the company for 385,859 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 670,502 shares.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $483.42 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.