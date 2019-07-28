Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Stake in Lendingtree (TREE) by $3.09 Million as Shares Rose; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Raised Position by $2.85 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 22,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.69 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 8,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43M, down from 103,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.8. About 356,960 shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren’t REITs) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 75,988 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $45.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 317,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was made by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

