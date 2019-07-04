Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position by $5.41 Million as Stock Value Declined; M & T Bk (MTB) Holding Held by Lomas Capital Management Llc

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 207,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 684,614 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 892,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 81,421 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 24,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,661 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 42,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 279,097 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Service Lc accumulated 464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 27,602 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Limited Company owns 32 shares. Assetmark Inc has 1,185 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 309,415 shares. 69,415 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 6.74 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 60,535 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 55,159 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Additions to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Melco International Development Limited (HKG:200) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Premier: The Company Has Plans To Start Paying A Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Heritage Oaks Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2016.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 67,359 shares to 274,712 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voceramunications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 235,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,539 shares, and has risen its stake in The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $39.49 million for 12.15 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.09% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 33,784 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 1,068 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 55,317 shares. Everence Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Intll holds 0.04% or 65,977 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research stated it has 24,771 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 618 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,489 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Dubuque Bankshares And Company has 161 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc accumulated 4.28% or 98,998 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 14,732 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.94 million activity. King Darren J had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.65 million on Thursday, January 31. Siddique Sabeth sold $60,468 worth of stock or 365 shares.