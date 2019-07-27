Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Its Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stake as Valuation Rose; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Raised Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake by $1.18 Million; Stock Price Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 36,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29 million, up from 500,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 324,970 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 451,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 333,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 785,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR NET LOSS WAS 11.37 BLN RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS AIMS TO CUT NET NPA RATIO TO BELOW 6 PCT BY MARCH

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,437 shares to 216,622 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 79,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Inc Ar holds 165,174 shares. Invesco holds 686,645 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc stated it has 0.04% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). American Interest Gp Inc reported 43,488 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 96,753 shares. Legal & General Public invested in 0% or 47,318 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moody State Bank Division stated it has 147 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.06 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 27 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 492,254 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Ltd Liability reported 436,105 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 161,053 shares to 522,590 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Replimune Group Inc by 184,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 19,529 shares. Citigroup reported 15,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,477 shares in its portfolio. Colony Llc has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Kennedy Capital holds 0.31% or 405,734 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 13,326 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1,394 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc owns 0.93% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 589,568 shares. Maltese Management Ltd reported 17,101 shares stake. Bessemer Gru owns 72,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 93,089 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated has 33,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 46,155 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.43% stake.