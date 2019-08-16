Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Its Lendingtree (TREE) Stake by $3.09 Million; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $1.75 Million Its Holding

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 8,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 95,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43M, down from 103,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $294.22. About 239,200 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 299,326 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, up from 275,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 880,568 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares to 127,436 shares, valued at $38.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,689 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading LP holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 602 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 14,441 shares. Tdam Usa has 74,100 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.1% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 8,911 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 345 shares. Zwj Counsel invested in 1.85% or 299,326 shares. 970,408 were accumulated by Agf Inc. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 1.64M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 142,650 shares. Amica Retiree Medical, Rhode Island-based fund reported 657 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 37,800 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 156,803 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited accumulated 8,066 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 312,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Is It Important To Have A High Credit Score? – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TREE, HLF, FSCT – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Down 16.22% on Q2 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ESNT or TREE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 46.85 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.