Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Holding in Ciena (CIEN) as Share Price Declined; As Visa Class A (V) Stock Price Rose, Jag Capital Management Boosted by $5.87 Million Its Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 19.19M shares traded or 536.90% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 276,216 shares to 561,296 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 58,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $1.45 million activity. Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 15 ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,500 shares. MOYLAN JAMES E JR had sold 2,000 shares worth $77,369 on Tuesday, January 22. $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by McFeely Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 8,824 shares. Moreover, White Pine Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 13,445 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Beck Capital Ltd holds 11,225 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advisory Rech holds 0.03% or 45,686 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.48% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 164,465 are owned by First L P. Dupont Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru holds 0.23% or 55,125 shares in its portfolio. 23,200 are owned by Amp Cap Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Ptnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,369 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Investment Service Lc has invested 1.17% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Sit Associates reported 116,890 shares stake.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ciena +1.4% on Q1 beats, three-year targets – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Kirkland’s Falls On Disappointing Q1 Results; ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Needham & Company Reiterates Hold Rating on CIENA (CIEN) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00M for 20.98 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 125,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,755 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa (V) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Facebook Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Visa and Western Union to Bring Speed, Simplicity and Transparency to Global Payments – Financial Post” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.