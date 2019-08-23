Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased By $4.83 Million Its Vonage Holdings (VG) Stake; Ameriprise Financial Increased By $34.30 Million Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 225,682 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $269.24M value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $21.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 757,158 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) stake by 13.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 483,463 shares as Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 3.21M shares with $32.20M value, down from 3.69M last quarter. Vonage Holdings Corp now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 1.26 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holdings stake by 28,828 shares to 497,721 valued at $25.62 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1500 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -6.51% below currents $13.37 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated the shares of VG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Ishares Morningstar Mid (JKI) stake by 16,387 shares to 146,914 valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 41.83% above currents $126.07 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $184 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.