Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased By $1.71 Million Its H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Its Qep Res (QEP) Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust analyzed 68,560 shares as H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)'s stock rose 1.02%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 461,972 shares with $11.60M value, down from 530,532 last quarter. H&E Equipment Services Inc now has $949.54M valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 29,041 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 2394.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 7.03M shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)'s stock declined 31.54%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 7.32M shares with $57.03 million value, up from 293,500 last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $995.03M valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 830,600 shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 2.18M shares to 3.96M valued at $97.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fts International Inc stake by 700,653 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 199,067 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.85% or 837,590 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Stifel stated it has 28,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 133 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 262 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 4.12M shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr Inc reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 175,219 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated Inc reported 63,437 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.39 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 130,346 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Svmk Inc stake by 448,462 shares to 579,041 valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) stake by 49,230 shares and now owns 418,143 shares. The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was raised too.

