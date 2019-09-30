Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Meta Financial Group (CASH) Holding by $1.52 Million; Share Value Rose; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lowered Its Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) Position by $5.66 Million; Stock Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 54,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 401,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25M, down from 455,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 43,363 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $223.66. About 12.33 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,800 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc M Us (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,966 are held by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Crossvault Cap Ltd Llc reported 5.12% stake. Greatmark Prns owns 87,326 shares for 5.16% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Uss Invest Management Limited holds 1.83% or 870,573 shares. Profit Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,865 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 12.27 million shares. Decatur Mgmt Inc owns 168,974 shares. Hills Bankshares And Tru invested in 2.14% or 41,886 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 18,721 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Svcs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,665 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hsbc Plc reported 3.97 million shares. Ima Wealth owns 17,721 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 102,155 shares to 475,934 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 319,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Pa (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin Bankshares reported 35 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 9,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Patriot Financial Prns Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 15.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Stifel Finance stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Sequoia Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 56,618 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 39,923 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 118,861 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.52% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 27,900 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 2,702 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 9,458 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).