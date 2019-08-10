Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding by $3.46 Million; Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Lifted Its Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 119,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 171,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 290,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.80M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Business Bk La Cali (AMBZ) by 10,000 shares to 69,178 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 277,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 63,299 are held by Dana Inv Advisors. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Mackay Shields accumulated 178,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares owns 550 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 12,761 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 1.39 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 9.03M shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 217 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests. Waddell & Reed invested in 502,943 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 187,777 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 0.02% or 1.65 million shares. 74,024 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability.