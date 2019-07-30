Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Its H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Position; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Sentiment Is 2.15

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 88 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 41 cut down and sold their positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 33.27 million shares, up from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Puma Biotechnology Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 31 Increased: 46 New Position: 42.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust analyzed 68,560 shares as H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)'s stock rose 1.97%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 461,972 shares with $11.60 million value, down from 530,532 last quarter. H&E Equipment Services Inc now has $1.13B valuation. The stock increased 5.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $14,468 activity.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Great Point Partners Llc owns 900,000 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tang Capital Management Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 349,400 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 2.23% in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 27,493 shares.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. The company has market cap of $365.35 million. The Company’s drug candidates include PB272 ) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.90 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.17 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 246.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.47% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Wellington Group Llp accumulated 27,670 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 30,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 125,836 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 71,318 shares. 91,915 were reported by Bokf Na. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 0.08% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 1.83 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Panagora Asset holds 64,364 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,983 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 15,797 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 11,382 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 8,993 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.77M for 10.96 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 45,944 shares to 323,375 valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vericel Corp stake by 148,360 shares and now owns 548,360 shares. Rapid7 Inc was raised too.