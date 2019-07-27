Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holding; Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)’s Sentiment Is 0.56

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.01, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 9 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 529,829 shares, down from 591,104 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) stake by 59.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 281,745 shares as Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 194,703 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 476,448 last quarter. Carpenter Technology Corp now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 209,469 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD – RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TAN HOLDINGS LTD 0837.HK – DIRECTORS RECOMMEND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$30.72 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $99.87 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 12,798 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 141,151 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.05% invested in the company for 31,595 shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 18,170 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 10,705 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has risen 0.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Replimune Group Inc stake by 184,804 shares to 708,120 valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 16,210 shares and now owns 175,213 shares. Innovative Industrial Proper was raised too.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.54M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 152 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 145,993 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 34,918 shares. Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.05% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 750 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 3,365 shares. 6,772 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 826 shares. 168,816 were reported by Pnc Grp. Blackrock invested in 5.59 million shares. Ameritas Inc owns 17,767 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). 2,532 are owned by Ls Advsr. Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 860 shares.

