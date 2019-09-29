Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted By $811,500 Its Viper Energy Pa (VNOM) Stake; CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (CDHSF) Sellers Increased By 55.47% Their Shorts

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) had an increase of 55.47% in short interest. CDHSF’s SI was 1.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.47% from 837,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Viper Energy Pa (VNOM) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 27,050 shares as Viper Energy Pa (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 335,520 shares with $10.34 million value, up from 308,470 last quarter. Viper Energy Pa now has $3.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 408,610 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 25,790 shares to 114,145 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced New Relic Inc stake by 85,270 shares and now owns 35,159 shares. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces All-Equity Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy buys Texas assets for 5.2M units, valued at $150M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 45.09% above currents $28.03 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

CDL Hospitality Trusts is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets valued at S$2.7 billion. The company has market cap of $. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (?H-REIT?), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (?HBT?), a business trust. It currently has negative earnings. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006.