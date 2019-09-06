Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Boosted By $3.85 Million Its Trex (TREX) Holding; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased By $530,000 Its Carters (CRI) Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Carters Inc (CRI) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as Carters Inc (CRI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 115,700 shares with $11.66M value, down from 121,000 last quarter. Carters Inc now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 1.09 million shares traded or 48.62% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Trex Inc (TREX) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 63,193 shares as Trex Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 642,864 shares with $39.55M value, up from 579,671 last quarter. Trex Inc now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 524,709 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Among 3 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $107’s average target is 11.18% above currents $96.24 stock price. Carter’s had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) rating on Monday, March 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Legal And General Gru Plc holds 72,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,349 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. 549,726 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 4,525 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 7,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 24,969 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 18,398 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 336,598 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 2 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 9,498 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Invesco holds 0.01% or 429,667 shares.

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.33M for 14.32 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 516,147 shares. Nomura invested in 4,603 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 70,449 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 444,739 shares. Fiera Corporation invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Hartline holds 7,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has 85,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 908 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7.14 million shares. Wasatch Advsrs owns 2.11M shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 12,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,202 shares. Burt Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 114,292 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering Trex (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -10.98% below currents $86.87 stock price. Trex had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, March 29.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased First Choice Bancorp stake by 100,000 shares to 186,000 valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pq Group Holdings Inc stake by 68,332 shares and now owns 844,879 shares. Investar Holdin (NASDAQ:ISTR) was reduced too.

