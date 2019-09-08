Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Position by $429,954; As Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Stake by $328,300

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 172,499 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800,000, down from 254,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.50M shares traded or 32.56% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 61,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 565,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 626,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 270,644 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD – NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM HOLDINGS INC; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 27/04/2018 – Adamas Finance Asia: Fortune Insight Unable to Complete Global Pharm Buy

More notable recent Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adamas Pharma down 29% premarket on slow Gocovri ramp, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adamas Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Vijay Shreedhar as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adamas to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 20,081 shares to 140,880 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hold by 337,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, up 27.05% or $0.33 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (Call) by 18,000 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 198,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put).