Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut Its Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG) as Stock Price Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Increased Stake in At&T (T) by $976,239 as Valuation Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 571,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86 million, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.21M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 29,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 14,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vonage Continues To Drive Conversational Applied AI for Enterprise Businesses via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 434,527 shares to 856,115 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 12,031 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 1,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited accumulated 9,600 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has 339,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 430,462 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 47 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 136,050 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com has 75,134 shares. Argent Cap Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 369,995 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 673,030 shares. 1.66M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 185,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has 1.06 million shares.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13M for 41.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel invested in 10,678 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru Co has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,572 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wade G W & reported 311,558 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 87,709 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 102,792 were accumulated by Appleton Prtn Ma. Montag A & Inc has 42,598 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Co invested 1.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 23,939 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,060 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 99,636 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 16,841 shares. Atwood & Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 375 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 4,430 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,005 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wall Street analysts say â€˜story feels betterâ€™ for AT&T amid wireless improvements – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings October 23 – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)â€™s Upcoming 1.1% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.