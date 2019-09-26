Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted Radius Health (RDUS) Stake; Ufp Technologies (UFPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.95

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased Radius Health Inc (RDUS) stake by 582.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired 522,077 shares as Radius Health Inc (RDUS)’s stock rose 4.58%. The Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 611,767 shares with $14.90M value, up from 89,690 last quarter. Radius Health Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 8,811 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 41 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold stakes in Ufp Technologies Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.18 million shares, up from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ufp Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis bought $42,860 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Friday, May 10.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 183,569 shares to 304,535 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cbtx Inc stake by 135,063 shares and now owns 175,146 shares. Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 69,381 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 31,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 39,530 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 498,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 565,145 shares. Knott David M accumulated 77,269 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 1.48M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 3,319 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 14,736 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 22,000 shares. 10 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Blackrock stated it has 3.50M shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc invested in 0% or 205,064 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. for 621,827 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 311,570 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 1% invested in the company for 43,785 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.62% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 147,924 shares.

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16M for 17.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 148 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $290.89 million. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names.