Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

This is a contrast between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.14 N/A -0.52 0.00 Rollins Inc. 39 5.95 N/A 0.70 52.03

Table 1 demonstrates Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8%

Liquidity

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Rollins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares and 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32% Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rollins Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.