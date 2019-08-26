Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Reaches $9.25 52 Week Low; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)

The stock of Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.97 target or 3.00% below today’s $9.25 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $665.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $8.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.97 million less. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 89,669 shares traded. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 44.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.3% Position in Emerald Expositions; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Emerald Expositions

Among 2 analysts covering Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Revance Therapeutics has $37 highest and $25 lowest target. $31’s average target is 183.62% above currents $10.93 stock price. Revance Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. See Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) latest ratings:

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $480.99 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial invested in 114,268 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 26,000 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Amer invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Geode Capital Mgmt reported 488,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability has 57,405 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 31,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,776 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. 48 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 231,415 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 lnjectable; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018; 13/03/2018 – REVANCE IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES PACT UP TO $125M; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 16/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company has market cap of $665.83 million. The firm operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales.

