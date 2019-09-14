Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.84 N/A -0.52 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 227 9.69 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 demonstrates Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. S&P Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

The average price target of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $11.65, with potential upside of 13.77%. Competitively S&P Global Inc. has a consensus price target of $261.43, with potential upside of 4.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. looks more robust than S&P Global Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.9%. 0.9% are Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance while S&P Global Inc. has 44.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.