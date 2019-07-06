Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Comparing side by side

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.14 N/A -0.52 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 204 9.32 N/A 7.45 28.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is $15.16, with potential upside of 36.58%. S&P Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $238 consensus price target and a 0.42% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. seems more appealing than S&P Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. was less bullish than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.