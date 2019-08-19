Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Comparison side by side

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.72 N/A -0.52 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.97 N/A 2.82 15.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Liquidity

Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Deluxe Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Deluxe Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.2% respectively. Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.8% are Deluxe Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has -13.61% weaker performance while Deluxe Corporation has 16.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.