Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Blink Charging Co. 3 23.97 N/A 1.30 2.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Blink Charging Co.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Blink Charging Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.65 is Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 21.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. and Blink Charging Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.2%. About 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.65% of Blink Charging Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. had bearish trend while Blink Charging Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Blink Charging Co. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.