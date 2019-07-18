Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; United Technologies (UTX) Sentiment Is 1.07

Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. EEX’s profit would be $20.84 million giving it 9.58 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.’s analysts see -45.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 655 shares traded. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 36.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS- ON APRIL 4, 2018, BOARD ELECTED LISA KLINGER AS INDEPENDENT CLASS Il DIRECTOR; BOARD INCREASED SIZE FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 23/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 EMERALD EXPOSITIONS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emerald Expositions Events Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEX); 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Net $38.1M

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 626 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 584 cut down and sold holdings in United Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 668.70 million shares, up from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Technologies Corp in top ten positions increased from 40 to 54 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 505 Increased: 487 New Position: 139.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company has market cap of $798.26 million. The firm operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.88 million shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 5.82 million shares or 11.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 9.29% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 953,000 shares.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.65 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.