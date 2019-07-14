Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Among 3 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.5000 New Target: $26.0000 Upgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $19 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) to report $0.29 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 26.09% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. EEX’s profit would be $20.84 million giving it 9.55 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.’s analysts see -45.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 124,832 shares traded or 36.74% up from the average. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 36.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Net $38.1M; 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC SAYS BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTORS FROM TWO TO THREE; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Rev $142.2M; 07/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 EMERALD EXPOSITIONS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.3% Position in Emerald Expositions; 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS- ON APRIL 4, 2018, BOARD ELECTED LISA KLINGER AS INDEPENDENT CLASS Il DIRECTOR; BOARD INCREASED SIZE FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Emerald Expositions; 08/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company has market cap of $796.11 million. The firm operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity. Hayes Robin sold 2,500 shares worth $45,450.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.01 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS AGAIN IN FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WITH START DATE SET FOR NEW GRAND CAYMAN SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 41.66 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.