EMCORE (EMKR) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased By $15.25 Million Its Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake

Analysts expect EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 68.97% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, EMCORE Corporation’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 51,215 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 18.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – Emcore Sees 3Q Rev $17M-$19M; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Raytheon Co. (RTN) stake by 14.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 83,779 shares as Raytheon Co. (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 670,437 shares with $122.07M value, up from 586,658 last quarter. Raytheon Co. now has $50.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.01. About 1.07M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.01 million. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCORE Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.19 million shares or 3.33% less from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,396 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 25,700 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,804 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Virtu Financial Ltd Co reported 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Bard Assoc holds 20,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc holds 51,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 10,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 175,702 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.52M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited reported 187,590 shares. 77,507 are owned by Axa. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 130,519 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR).

More notable recent EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EMCORE Announces Appointment of Bruce Grooms to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EMCORE Expands EMCORE-Orionâ„¢ Series of Micro Inertial Navigation Systems with Introduction of EN-2000 at the Paris Air Show – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emcore (EMKR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 14. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Welltower Inc. stake by 122,754 shares to 2.08 million valued at $161.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 57,584 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset reported 7,703 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 200 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 25,801 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,845 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.04% or 12,039 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 29,060 were reported by Sandy Spring State Bank. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,712 shares. Lvm Management Ltd Mi reported 48,196 shares stake. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.16% or 9,918 shares in its portfolio. 8,450 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Co. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 101,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,641 were reported by Markston Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Portfolio accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Davis has invested 1.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Qatar awards Raytheon approximately $2.2 billion for additional integrated air and missile defense capability – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Downside of the United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.