EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

As Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits businesses, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE Corporation 3 1.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 Semtech Corporation 49 5.16 N/A 0.90 58.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EMCORE Corporation and Semtech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE Corporation 0.00% -23.8% -18.7% Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.18 beta means EMCORE Corporation’s volatility is 82.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Semtech Corporation’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EMCORE Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Semtech Corporation is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Semtech Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EMCORE Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EMCORE Corporation and Semtech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Semtech Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Semtech Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57 average target price and a 22.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.9% of EMCORE Corporation shares and 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares. 1.7% are EMCORE Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Semtech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMCORE Corporation -0.33% -9.7% -23% -32.12% -42.69% -29.05% Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26%

For the past year EMCORE Corporation has -29.05% weaker performance while Semtech Corporation has 15.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors EMCORE Corporation.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.