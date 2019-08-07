EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE:EME) is a company in the General Contractors industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of EMCOR Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.02% of all General Contractors’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCOR Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.54% of all General Contractors companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EMCOR Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCOR Group Inc. 0.00% 17.00% 7.40% Industry Average 3.37% 12.23% 5.85%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares EMCOR Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EMCOR Group Inc. N/A 78 16.11 Industry Average 165.20M 4.91B 15.69

EMCOR Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio EMCOR Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for EMCOR Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCOR Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 2.00 2.38

With average price target of $84, EMCOR Group Inc. has a potential upside of 3.55%. As a group, General Contractors companies have a potential upside of 25.93%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that EMCOR Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EMCOR Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMCOR Group Inc. -0.37% -3.94% 2.99% 29.65% 10.95% 41.38% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 16.06% 9.06% 27.60%

For the past year EMCOR Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

EMCOR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, EMCOR Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.68 and has 1.63 Quick Ratio. EMCOR Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EMCOR Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

EMCOR Group Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, EMCOR Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.20% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EMCOR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EMCOR Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors EMCOR Group Inc.’s rivals.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems. In addition, the company provides industrial services for refineries and petrochemical plants, such as on-site repair, maintenance, and service of heat exchangers, towers, vessels, and piping; design, manufacture, repair, and hydro blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment; refinery turnaround planning and engineering, specialty welding, and specialty technical services; and overhaul and maintenance of process units. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.