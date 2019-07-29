Emcor Group (EQIX) Stake Has Upped by Hahn Capital Management Llc; Ellington Management Group Has Increased Position in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) by $640,500

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 104,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 492,391 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $486.13. About 167,533 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,650 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 956,036 shares or 4.79% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 40,009 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.31% or 10,659 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers invested in 5.18% or 4.12M shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1,286 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,042 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,732 shares. Connable Office stated it has 4,256 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Miles Capital invested in 0.37% or 947 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 3,712 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 18,816 shares to 27,437 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 85,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,275 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding invested 0.09% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1.17 million shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested 0.04% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Credit Agricole S A holds 285,650 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 29,845 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.16% or 658,928 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated reported 18,288 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 426,300 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). 35,800 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. 467,464 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 13,700 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 248 shares.