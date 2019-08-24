Emcor Group (EQIX) Holding Held by Hahn Capital Management Llc; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Position by $3.22 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 189,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bank Of The West holds 3,608 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 2,216 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,740 shares. 93,800 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.06% or 31,306 shares. 1,576 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 17,972 shares. 14,084 were reported by Jefferies Group Ltd Company. Stockbridge Lc invested in 123,022 shares. Avenir has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Natl Pension Serv reported 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.1% or 764 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,209 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 5,957 shares to 226,888 shares, valued at $18.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,399 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In by 1.11 million shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Weiss Multi owns 23,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 267,453 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 893,425 were reported by Westfield Cap Mngmt Com L P. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 59,800 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 105,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Franklin Res holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 3.20 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2.60M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 869,789 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 11,732 shares.