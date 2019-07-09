EMCOR Group (EME) to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019; Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Sentiment Is 0.84

EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE:EME) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019. (NYSE:EME) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. EMCOR Group Inc’s current price of $89.14 translates into 0.09% yield. EMCOR Group Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 363,759 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 8.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 37 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 44 sold and decreased their equity positions in Gain Capital Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.12 million shares, down from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gain Capital Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 20 New Position: 17.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.55 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for 427,678 shares. Francisco Partners Management Lp owns 73,534 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.27% invested in the company for 436,250 shares. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.78% in the stock. Csat Investment Advisory L.P., a Michigan-based fund reported 85,436 shares.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.