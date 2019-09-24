Emcor Group (EME) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Holding by $423,808; Grainger W W (GWW) Stake Has Upped by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 2,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 20,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 18,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $286.56. About 283,709 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 186,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.45M, down from 191,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 315,945 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 26,665 shares to 601,433 shares, valued at $76.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 44,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,539 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

