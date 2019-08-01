Emcor Group (EME) Position Held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al; Tompkins Financial Holds Holding in Tompkins Financial (TMP)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 54.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 429,504 shares traded or 48.45% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 64,861 shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Nomura Inc holds 0% or 3,818 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 15,794 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 54,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,052 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 4,270 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 3,497 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP has 0.01% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Clark Estates Inc New York holds 0.55% or 48,700 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.11% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 6,900 shares to 128,600 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

