Emcor Group (EME) Market Valuation Rose While Eagle Global Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Methanex (MEOH) Holder Fiera Capital Boosted Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 145,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 114,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 646,046 shares traded or 83.60% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 29,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 836,936 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.00M, up from 806,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 277,818 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 426,872 shares to 117,175 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 158,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 61,308 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $80.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 485,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Bank Of America Corp De owns 483,333 shares. Invesco reported 102,405 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa stated it has 84,757 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 472,382 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 9,521 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 6.44 million shares. Fort Lp owns 30,890 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Canandaigua Financial Bank & reported 0.04% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Clark Estates Ny accumulated 48,700 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 141,972 shares.