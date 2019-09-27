Emcor Group (EME) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $2.68 Million as Valuation Rose; Confluence Investment Management Maintains Stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 145,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 114,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 108,415 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 16,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 154,297 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 137,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 17,401 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Acquires Original Equipment Steering Business from Maval Industries – Business Wire” on January 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Increased An Energizing 217% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Dick Warzala on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,375 were reported by Bankshares Of America De. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Federated Pa holds 0% or 156 shares. 98,040 were reported by Teton. 489,070 were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Renaissance Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 583 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 392,875 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 52,840 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,454 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 42 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,115 shares. 83,910 were reported by Northern Trust.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) by 20,579 shares to 78,223 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fr by 13,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,345 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 63,663 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $72.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 19,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,571 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

