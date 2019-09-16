Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $503,624; Universal Health Services (UHS) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $34.70 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 5,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 141,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 147,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 368,590 shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 266,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.01 million, up from 983,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97,231 shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $702.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corporation (NYSE:AES) by 285,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,900 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Goldman Sachs invested in 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Commerce Limited has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 7,271 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tortoise Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Pettee Invsts holds 5,530 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 2,336 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 100,659 shares in its portfolio. 193,308 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 124,455 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 31,535 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 173,019 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

