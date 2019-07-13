Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 3.14 N/A 1.40 22.19 Independent Bank Corp. 78 6.36 N/A 4.65 16.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emclaire Financial Corp and Independent Bank Corp. Independent Bank Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Emclaire Financial Corp and Independent Bank Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial Corp’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Independent Bank Corp.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emclaire Financial Corp and Independent Bank Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 68.3%. Emclaire Financial Corp’s share held by insiders are 16.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Independent Bank Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% Independent Bank Corp. -1.88% -9.13% -4.45% -1.98% 5.55% 10.57%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp was less bullish than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.