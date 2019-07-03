Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 31 2.83 N/A 1.40 22.19 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.60 N/A 2.23 11.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Emclaire Financial Corp and The First Bancorp Inc. The First Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Emclaire Financial Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Emclaire Financial Corp’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta means Emclaire Financial Corp’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, The First Bancorp Inc. has a 0.63 beta which is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Comparatively, The First Bancorp Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18% The First Bancorp Inc. -1.16% -0.04% -3.76% -6.62% -4.87% 0.3%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp has stronger performance than The First Bancorp Inc.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.