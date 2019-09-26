Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Comparing side by side

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial Corp 32 2.84 N/A 1.54 20.87 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.40 N/A 1.93 13.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emclaire Financial Corp and Bar Harbor Bankshares. Bar Harbor Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emclaire Financial Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Emclaire Financial Corp’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Emclaire Financial Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. In other hand, Bar Harbor Bankshares has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares are owned by institutional investors. Emclaire Financial Corp’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7% Bar Harbor Bankshares 1.72% -2.42% -2.35% 6.91% -12.93% 13.2%

For the past year Emclaire Financial Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Emclaire Financial Corp.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.