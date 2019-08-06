EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Both EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.12 N/A 1.21 29.73 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 1.09 10.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The National Security Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EMC Insurance Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is presently more expensive than The National Security Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.3 beta. The National Security Group Inc. on the other hand, has -0.13 beta which makes it 113.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and The National Security Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 3.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.5% are The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has 12.84% stronger performance while The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.