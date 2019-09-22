EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 35 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.46 23.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to EMC Insurance Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is presently more expensive than State Auto Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has EMC Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta means EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and State Auto Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 34.6%. About 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.