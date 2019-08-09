EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.12 N/A 1.21 29.73 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to EMC Insurance Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 4.58%. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.